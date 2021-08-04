ED raids granite companies in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly carried out raids at 10 granite companies in Karimnagar district on Tuesday for allegedly committing financial irregularities.

The ED has initiated action after Telangana BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar complained to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Mines and Minerals about alleged irregularities. In his complaint, Sanjay requested the three Ministries to issue necessary directions to officials concerned to conduct a detailed probe into the matter and take necessary action against the quarry owners, who were allegedly involved in economic offences. It is learnt that the ED has also issued notices to the quarry owners.