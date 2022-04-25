Editorial: Booster for higher education

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:05 AM, Mon - 25 April 22

There can be no two opinions about the need to reform the higher education sector to ensure that the country realises its full potential in the knowledge economy. The rot that has set in over decades and the structural flaws that impaired the growth needed to be removed to achieve real transformation. The decision to allow high-ranked Indian universities and colleges to offer dual degree programmes and ease collaboration with foreign universities is one such reform that marks a big shift in higher education. The move will, no doubt, offer flexibility, promote multidisciplinary education and expand the knowledge base. In the long run, the benefits of easing the rules for academic collaborations could far outweigh the perceived concerns over commercialisation. However, focus on learning and skilling should not be lost in the bargain. Also, there is a need to ensure that the full-time dual degree programme does not choke access to students through increased competition—a bright student cornering two seats will have implications for those who are less gifted and yet deserving. The solution lies in increasing the intake capacity. But that is easier said than done. The opinion is somewhat divided with some finding it elitist while others argue that it will increase choices for students. The decision is part of the National Education Policy and aimed at facilitating “anytime, anywhere and any-level learning” in higher education.

Some might argue that the new system could deter students from acquiring expertise and in-depth understanding in their respective fields. Degrees should showcase knowledge and employability and not become trophies to collect. From a long-term perspective, however, the internationalisation of Indian institutions raises the bar, offers a cross-cultural experience and promotes interdisciplinary education. This is bound to have a spiralling effect, focusing attention on the quality of education being imparted and setting new standards associated with the best. It may still take some time for the exodus burden to see a dip, but a beginning would have been made. For professional programmes in disciplines such as engineering, medicine and law, the approval of statutory councils or bodies will still be needed. Viewing the entry of foreign entities into the Indian higher education space only through a commercial angle would be a narrow interpretation. There is a huge void that pushes so many Indians to dig deep into their savings and borrow to fund their children’s education abroad and account for the additional expenses. The presence of top-notch facilities is expected to lead to change that seeks an achievable shot at excellence within the country with far lesser costs. India has over 780 universities and 37,000 colleges but many of them lack quality comparable to a world-class education.

