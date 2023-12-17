Editorial: Shedding ambivalence on Middle East

The stability in the Middle East is important to India because large numbers of Indian diaspora work in the region

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:46 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

File Photo

Shedding its earlier policy of tightrope walk on the Middle East crisis, India has voted in favour of a draft resolution in the United Nations General Assembly that demanded a humanitarian ceasefire and unconditional release of all hostages. This unambiguous stand is welcome since there is an enormous humanitarian crisis and a large-scale loss of human lives due to continuous Israeli bombing of the civilian areas. The resolution, introduced by Egypt, demanded an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages. In all, 153 nations endorsed it, including UN Security Council’s permanent members China, Russia and France. Ten voted against it, including Israel and the United States, and there were 23 abstentions. Among the US’ ‘Five Eyes’ allies, Australia, Canada and New Zealand voted in favour, while the United Kingdom abstained. With thousands of lives lost since the October 7 terror strike by Hamas and subsequent Israeli offensive, the clamour for an immediate ceasefire is growing. The stability in the Middle East is important to India because, in addition to its relations with Arab nations, large numbers of the Indian diaspora work in the region. In October, India had abstained from voting in the UNGA on a resolution that had called for an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza. New Delhi had apparently adopted a middle path in view of its close ties with the US and Israel, even though the official reason cited was the absence of any mention of Hamas in the draft.

The latest resolution also does not name the terror group, which started the present conflict by carrying out a dastardly attack against Israel. Both Austria and the US tabled amendments seeking that Hamas be named, but these were not adopted due to their failure to get the required two-thirds majority. Notably, India voted in favour of both amendments. The latest vote has exacerbated the global isolation of Israel and the US. In an unusually strong statement reeking of desperation, American President Joe Biden has warned Israel that it is losing international support because of its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza. The US is increasingly finding it tough to defend the indefensible. India, which has high stakes in the region and prides itself on its independent foreign policy, has taken a stand that is humanitarian as well as pragmatic. The pro-ceasefire vote is also meant to convey firmly to Israel and the US that they can’t take New Delhi for granted. Since the beginning of the current war, more than 1,200 Israelis have been killed, and thousands injured in the terror attacks by Hamas while on the other hand, over 18,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation. With the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopting the resolution, it is now clear that the international community has been able to find common ground to address the multiple challenges facing the trouble-torn region.

Also Read Editorial: Deal on fossil fuels