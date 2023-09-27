Editorial: Time for a political solution

The Biren Singh government owes an explanation as to why it has failed to rise above identity politics

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Away from the mainstream media gaze, the strife-torn Manipur continues to be on edge. The ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities have led to a breakdown of law and order for over five months now. The sensitive northeast State urgently needs a political solution to stop the ethnic bloodshed. The latest bout of widespread street protests was triggered by the death of two youths from the Meitei community who went missing in July. This has prompted the government to reimpose a ban on mobile internet services, which had been restored just a few days ago. The unabated violence is a matter of grave concern. Over 175 people have lost their lives, tens of thousands have fled their homes with some taking shelter in government-run camps and over 5,000 cases of arson have been reported. The Biren Singh government is found wanting on several fronts and owes an explanation as to why it has failed to rise above identity politics and work towards building bridges between ethnic groups. No country can afford to turn a blind eye to a systematic breakdown of law and order in a province for such a long period. Given the limitations of the security operations in a State marked by sharp ethnic divisions and high trust deficit, there is an urgent need for a political solution involving both the State and central governments.

Manipur desperately needs a healing touch and a government that is sensitive to reconciling the differences among various ethnic groups. An honest attempt must be made to find answers to identity — social, economic, aspirational — and resource-sharing issues troubling different communities. In the sharply divided atmosphere in the State, the Centre will have to take the lead in assuaging the local communities. The raging crisis, which has once again exposed the fragility of the social fabric in the northeastern region, calls for a long-term strategy that reassures both the communities of their physical, social, cultural and economic security. There are multiple triggers for the ongoing clashes — land rights, illegal immigration and the Manipur High Court’s directive on Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community. Unless the fundamental character of the ongoing ethnic conflict is understood, finding optimal solutions will remain elusive. The State must re-establish its authority and become the leading arbitrator in resolving differences between ethnic groups. Instability in Manipur can lead to unrest in the entire Northeast, which has been a hotbed of insurgency for decades. The NDA government has repeatedly claimed that extremist incidents have come down drastically in the region over the past nine years. However, all the good work will come to naught if the raging conflagration is not doused at the earliest. The long-standing disputes between migrants and indigenous people have further exacerbated the crisis.

