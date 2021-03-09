Educate young girls for better future: Kavitha

She emphasised the need for women supporting each other at every juncture and field to progress together

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha on Monday urged women entrepreneurs in the State to empower women particularly young girls by supporting them in their education and create 20 other women entrepreneurs each. She emphasised the need for women supporting each other at every juncture and field to progress together.

Participating in the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) here, Kavitha who was the first woman MP from Telangana State, said women should become economically independent to empower themselves. She said women especially Dalit women have been facing discrimination in various ways which can be overcome by women through working together and supporting each other. Dr BR Ambedkar was an ideal for the society in every aspect and proved that Dalits were not inferior in any way, she reminded.

“The Telangana government has been supporting Dalit women entrepreneurs through ‘T-PRIDE’ scheme and other initiatives. The government is also providing opportunity to young girls to pursue their studies,” she said, adding that DICCI was supporting women entrepreneurs and thus, helping the cause of women empowerment. She assured to take up the services of DICCI with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Addressing a huge gathering of girls at Malla Reddy Group of Institutions at Dhoolapally, Kavitha continued to motivate young girls to follow their own grit and to support women community together. She asked them to question inequality and discrimination at every juncture of their life. “Women can empower themselves only when they raise their voice against gender discrimination and inequality together,” she said. She urged the young women to exercise their voting rights in the elections. Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy also participated in the celebrations.

Kavitha also interacted with students of Akshara Educational Institutions through a virtual conference and responded to their questions.

