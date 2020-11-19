Efforts on to decentralise garbage collection: KTR

GHMC improved its garbage collection efficiency and has been lifting about 6,000 tonnes of garbage everyday against only 3,500 tonnes per day earlier, informed MAUD Minister

Hyderabad: To strengthen solid waste management system in Hyderabad, the TRS government is focusing on decentralisation of garbage collection, recycling of waste and also improve sewage treatment.

TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said efforts had already commenced in this directions which will be expedited after the GHMC elections.

Participating in the ‘Meet the Press’ event organised by Press Club of Hyderabad here on Thursday, the TRS working president said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao kick-started the works for Swachh Hyderabad even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

The GHMC improved its garbage collection efficiency and has been lifting about 6,000 tonnes of garbage everyday against only 3,500 tonnes per day earlier. the government launched 2,500 new Swachh autorickshaws and now operating about 3,200 Swachh autorickshaws for garbage collection.

“Hyderabad was awarded best in Swachh Cities ranking among cities with more than 40 lakh population, by the Central government itself. We are now setting up the Collection and Transfer Points (CTPs) at 90 locations across the city. The government also introduced 55 refuse compactors to replace old garbage collection vehicles,” he said.

Explaining the efforts to turn solid waste management into a revenue model, the Minister said the State government had capped the Jawaharnagar dumping yard and started South India’s first Waste-to-Energy power plant. “Another 43 MW Waste-to-Energy power plants to be started with 28 MW capacity and another 15 MW unit at Dundigal. We will set new standards in sanitation,” he added. Further, land acquisition has been completed to start two new dumping yards at Lakdaram and Pyare Nagar.

Rama Rao said the State government kick-started construction and demolition waste recycling units across Hyderabad to recycle about 2,000 tonnes construction waste. He said while the Jeedimetla unit was launched recently, another unit was coming up at Fasulguda and plans were afoot to start two more such units in Hyderabad.

With regard to liquid sewage, the TRS working president said tenders have been invited to increase the sewage treatment capacity from the existing 41 per cent to 90 per cent in Hyderabad before the treated water was released in to Musi River. “Of 2,000 MLD sewage being generated in Hyderabad, we are treating about 770 MLD. We will be treating about 90 per cent and already called for tenders,” he said. He stated that the Musi beautification also will be taken up soon.

