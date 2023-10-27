Hyderabad: EFLU postpones Students’ Council elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:22 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) here has postponed the elections to the EFLU Students’ Council scheduled next month. The University administration took this decision in view of the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections on November 30.

“In view of the Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Elections in the Telangana State, where the University is located, the elections proposed to be conducted for the “EFLU Students’ Council” are postponed,” EFLU Registrar said in a circular issued on Thursday.

The fresh dates for conducting the elections to the EFLU Students’ Council will be announced after the Vidhan Sabha elections, the Registrar added.