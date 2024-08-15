EFLU VC announces endowment awards to students

15 August 2024

EFLU I-day celebrations

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice Chancellor (acting) Prof. Surabhi Bharati on Thursday announced the revival of the endowment awards to students in different streams.

The EFLU VC who hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations on the university campus also launched the EkPedMaakeNaam (one tree in the name of mother) campaign by planting a sapling on the campus.

She felicitated Shyamala Gurumurthi, the spouse of freedom fighter late Shivalingam Gurumurthi and distributed appreciation certificates to the security personnel of the campus.

Registrar in-charge Prof. K Narasimha Rao, senior academic administrators, faculty members, students, non-teaching staff, and the participants of the International Training Programme from different countries took part in the celebrations.