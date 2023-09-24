Eight community halls for tribals in erstwhile Warangal

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 06:19 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Warangal: The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Eturnagaram, is planning to construct eight community halls, called Girijan or Banjara Bhavans, in the erstwhile Warangal district. With each facility estimated to cost Rs.2 crore, these halls are poised to serve as vital hubs for meetings and various services catering to the welfare of the tribal population.

ITDA, Project Officer (PO) Ankit said, “This project aims to create two community halls in Station Ghanpur Mandal, one in Palakurthy Mandal of Jangaon district, one in Bhupalpally, one in Parkal in Hanamkonda district, one in Narasampet, and another in Wardhannapet Mandal in the Warangal district.”

In addition to these community halls, ITDA is taking proactive measures to address the healthcare needs of remote areas by introducing eight bike ambulances. These ambulances will provide immediate medical assistance to residents living in far-flung regions, ensuring that essential medical services are readily accessible.

With the growing number of viral fevers, ITDA has undertaken regular health camps in tribal hamlets to curb the spread of such diseases. PO Ankit stressed the importance of these efforts, stating, “In view of the growing number of viral fevers during this monsoon, we are conducting camps in the tribal hamlets on a regular basis and taking all steps to check the spread of the viral fevers.”

Looking ahead to the highly anticipated Medaram Maha Jatara scheduled for February next year, ITDA is also planning the construction of temporary shelters in Incherla near Mulugu district headquarters. These shelters will provide crucial refuge for devotees during the event.

Furthermore, under the Chief Minister’s Giri Vikasam scheme, ITDA has initiated a comprehensive survey to identify podu lands lacking electricity and water facilities. An area of 1.02 lakh acres is slated for assessment as part of these ongoing efforts.

In response to the recent flash floods that resulted in nine tragic fatalities in Dodla-Kondai villages, ITDA has submitted a proposal to the Roads and Buildings Department for the construction of a high-level bridge across the Jampanna Vagu.