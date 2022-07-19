Eight persons jailed for drunk driving in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:49 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A city court on Tuesday awarded jail sentences ranging between two days and four days to seven persons who were caught during drunk driving checks in the city last week.

The Malakpet Traffic police caught 23 persons who were found driving in an inebriated condition at various places during special checks. All of them were produced before court.

On Tuesday, the court awarded a four-day jail term to four persons, three days to one person and two days to two persons apart from imposing a fine on them. In one case, the court suspended the driving license of a driver for a period of six months. The remaining persons were let off with a fine.