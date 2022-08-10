Eight pot making machines given to Potters in Siddipet

Published Date - 07:19 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is presenting cards to construction workers in Siddipet on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has distributed pot making machines to eight Potters in Siddipet town on Wednesday. The machines were bought with loans given by BC Corporation with 80 per cent subsidy.

Since pot making has become not much a profit making profession, Rao said that the Telangana government has decided to give loans to the Kummari community with an objective to encourage caste based professions. As the government had banned the use of plastic, Rao said that the use of pots is slowly going up. The Minister has said that the machines will restrict the use workforce besides improving the efficiency.

He has also distributed Rs 4.09 lakhs to 127 families from Siddipet Constituency whose houses were damaged. The Minister also presented Rs 30,000 cheques to nine farmers whose cattle died in lighting strikes. He has also presented identified cards to construction workers during another programme in Siddipet.