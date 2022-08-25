EJA posts in SCCL: Arrangements in place for written test

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director (Personnel and Operations) S Chandrasekhar on Thursday said arrangements were made to conduct written examination on September 4 for filling up of 177 external junior assistant (EJA) posts in Singareni.

He said around 1.02 lakh applications were received when notification was issued in June this year. The eligible candidates can download hall tickets from August 28. He made it clear that the recruitment process will be transparent and the selection of candidates will be based on merit in the written test conducted by the SCCL.

Chandrasekhar said due to lack of awareness about the job placement process undertaken by Singareni, some unemployed people were falling to prey of fraudsters and were facing financial losses. The SCCL came to know that fraudsters were trying to extort money by falsely saying that they will provide jobs.

The Singareni Vigilance Department (SVD) has already kept a close watch on movements of fraudsters and is preparing to file criminal cases against those who are trying to cheat the unemployed.

If any candidate comes across the statements of fraudsters promising to provide jobs after collecting money, then he or she should immediately give information to SVD on 9491145075 to take action. The details of informants will be kept confidential, he added.