Elaborate arrangements for KTR’s visit to Khammam: Puvvada

Wed - 13 April 22

Minister Ajay Kumar inspected the suspension bridge at Lakaram Tank Bund in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed the district officials to make elaborate arrangements for the visit of IT Minister KT Rama Rao to the district on April 16.

He held a meeting with District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi here on Wednesday to review the arrangements for Rama Rao’s tour.

Officials of all concerned departments have to work in effective coordination with each other and should not give scope for any lapses. Tight security arrangements must be made to ensure that the IT Minister’s tour in Khammam would be a smooth affair, Ajay Kumar suggested.

Later in the day, the minister inspected a cable-stayed suspension bridge and musical fountain at Lakaram Tank Bund. He informed that Rama Rao who would arrive in Khammam at 10 am would launch various development works and would address a public meeting at 5pm at the tank bund.

SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja and senior TRS leader G Krishna accompanied the minister. Meanwhile, the TRS ranks have started putting up buntings, welcome banners and arches all over Khammam in view of Rama Rao’s visit.

