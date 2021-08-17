Elderly couple ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: An elderly couple died, allegedly by suicide, in their house at Christian Colony in Vanasthalipuram here on Tuesday. They are suspected to have been depressed and ended their lives, police said.

The couple, Mohan Reddy (70) and Anantha Laxmi (65), were living in the house away from their children. According to the police, they were suffering from various age-related health issues for a long time and were being treated.

It is also suspected they were quite depressed over their worsening health and staying away from children. Police said the couple hanged from the same ceiling fan in their bedroom and ended their lives. The incident came to light when a neighbour found them hanging and alerted the police, who reached the spot and forcibly opened the door. The couple had died by then.

The Vanasthalipuram police have registered a case and are investigating. The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.