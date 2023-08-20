| Man Kills Father In Bhupalpally Keeps Body At Home For Three Days

Bhupalpally: A man aged around 25 years allegedly killed his father in Dudekulapally village in Bhupalapally mandal three days ago and kept the body at home.

The deceased was identified as Gummadi Tirupati (48). His son Dhanunjay allegedly killed him after a quarrel. Tirupati’s wife died several years ago.

The police said the two men had been quarrelling frequently over the last few days. On the day of the incident, the quarrel escalated and Dhanunjay beat his father to death. He then wrapped the body in a blanket and hid it in the house. On Sunday morning, Dhanunjay took the body on a scooter and dumped it in a nearby pond.

However, some villagers saw him and caught him. Dhanunjay confessed to the crime but managed to flee from the scene before the police arrived. The police have shifted the body to the government hospital for autopsy. Efforts are on to nab Dhanunjay.