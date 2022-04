| Elderly Man Injured During Phone Snatching Succumbs To His Injuries

Elderly man injured during phone snatching, succumbs to his injuries

By ANI Published: Published Date - 01:05 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Mumbai : An elderly man was injured in a mobile phone snatching incident at Mumbai’s Malad-Marve Road, succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place on Friday after which the 61-year-old was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered under sections 304,394 and 34 IPC.

According to the police, one accused was arrested and two others were absconding.