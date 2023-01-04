Elderly woman jumps to death from Erragadda metro station

Police suspect financial problems to be the reason for her to end life.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:50 AM, Wed - 4 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An elderly woman died by suicide, allegedly by jumping from the Erragadda metro station on Tuesday late night.

Police suspect financial problems to be the reason for her to end life.

The woman, K.Maremma (70), was from Makthal in Mahabubnagar district.

She fell on the road and suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot.

Those passing by noticed her and rushed to her rescue, but in vain as she died by then.

The Sanathnagar police are investigating.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.