Hyderabad: Unidentified man jumps to death in KPHB

The man suspected to be in his 30s fell on the ground and died on the spot due to multiple grievous bleeding injuries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: An unidentified man jumped to death from a multi-storied building at KPHB colony on Thursday night.

The man suspected to be in his 30s fell on the ground and died on the spot due to multiple grievous bleeding injuries. The security guard who heard the thud ran out and rushed to his rescue. The ambulance was called and the paramedical staff pronounced him dead, police said.

The CCTV footage at the premises is being verified for more details. They are questioning the security personnel as to how a visitor could enter the premise without entering his name or being checked at the entrance. Efforts were onto identify the victim, they added.

The KPHB police are investigating.