Election officials seize Rs 2.18 crore in Ramagundam

Based on a complaint received through the c-Vigil app, election authorities carried out searches in the house and found Rs 2.18 crore in cash, according to official sources.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:05 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Representational Image

Peddapalli: Flying squad teams seized Rs 2.18 crore stored in a house in Krishnanagar of the NTPC area in the early hours of Monday.

Based on a complaint received through the c-Vigil app, election authorities carried out searches in the house and found Rs 2.18 crore in cash, according to official sources.

In another incident, Rs 50 lakh was also seized near B-Power House of Ramagundam on Sunday night.