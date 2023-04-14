Election season approaching in Telangana, there should be more vigilance: Anjani Kumar

Anjani Kumar, who paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar's portrait said all the police officers of the State should be reoriented to build a new society in the spirit of Dr. Ambedkar.

File Photo

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP), Anjani Kumar on Friday said that with the election season approaching in the State, there should be more vigilance in maintaining peace and security.

At a meeting with the Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police who were in the city to participate in the unveiling of the 125 feet statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar, he said as the elections were approaching, various political parties and organizations in the State would organize more padayatras and public meetings. The performance of peace, security and quantifying the work from special branches is very important on this occasion, he said.

Pointing out the increase in cyber crimes across the globe, the DGP said special measures should be taken to make people aware of cyber crimes. “Cybercrime is not only limited to cities and towns but it has also spread to villages and awareness is the only way to prevent these cybercrimes,” he said.

The scope of social media has increased significantly in recent times, and in this context, the social media monitoring cell at the SP offices should also be proactive and check and update the existing mechanism to quickly take necessary action including countering a wrong report, Anjani Kumar added.

Additional DGs Mahesh Bhagwat, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Vijay Kumar, Shikha Goel, Sandeep Sandilya, Rachakonda CP D.S. Chauhan, IGs Kamlasan Reddy, Chandra Shekhar Reddy, Shahnawaz Qasim, DIG Ramesh Reddy, Rema Rajeshwari, LS Chawhan and other senior police officers participated in the meeting.