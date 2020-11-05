Election Watch for free and fair GHMC polls

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: About 20 different organisations have joined together and formed an umbrella organisation ‘Election Watch’ to ensure the conduct of free and fair GHMC elections.

The main objective of Election Watch is to campaign for more voter enrollment and to improve voting percentage in urban areas, a press release said. The Election Watch with its participating organisations will also help the election authorities in proper conduct of elections.

Election Watch appealed to TRS working president and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao to give tickets to candidates who do not have any pending criminal cases against them, said VBJ Chelikani, Chief Convenor of Elections Watch.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .