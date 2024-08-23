Electrician killed as lorry hits bike in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 07:09 PM

Adilabad: A man was killed on the spot when a lorry dashed against a motorbike in which he was travelling at Bhoraj village in Jainath mandal on Friday.

Bhummanna (38), a private electrician from Mahalaxmiwada in Adilabad town, died on the spot when the lorry coming from the opposite direction crashed into his motorbike on NH 44 near the village. He was on the way to his native village Balapur in Jainath mandal at the time of the mishap.

The wife of Bhumanna lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered against the driver of the lorry. Investigations got underway.