Emelda has the edge in Ooty feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Udhagamandalam: The B Suresh-trained Emelda, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Nilgiris Municipality Trophy 1200 metres a handicap for horses in Class-I, Rated 80 and above (out station horses are eligible) the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 11.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Fabulous Show 1, Majestic Charmer 2, Amazing Kitten 3

2. Illustrious Ruler 1, Trending Princess 2, Demesthenes 3

3. Prince Of Windsor 1, Royal Pearl 2, Air Marshall 3

4. Emelda 1, Gods Plan 2, Mzilikazi 3

5. Sasakwa 1, Karadeniz 2, Knight In Armour 3

6. Emperor Ashoka 1, Golden Strike 2, Be Calm 3

Day’s Best: Illustrious Ruler.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

