Horse Racing: Something Royal fancied for Ooty feature

J Sebastian-trained Something Royal has excelled in the latest morning workouts and has an edge over her rivals in the Nilgiris 1000 Guineas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Udhagamandalam: The J Sebastian-trained Something Royal has excelled in the latest morning workouts and has an edge over her rivals in the Nilgiris 1000 Guineas (Grade-III) 1400 metres, terms for horses in 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 11.00 am.

SELECTIONS:

1. Speculation 1, Attenborough 2, Current View 3

2. Swarga 1, Zucardi 2, Turf Melody 3

3. Timeless Romance 1, Glorious Grace 2, Race For The Stars 3

4. Supreme Dance 1, Albinus 2, Spectacle 3

5. Something Royal 1, Galaticus 2, Knotty Wonder 3

6. Rubirosa 1, Admiral Shaw 2, Annexed 3

7. Augusta 1, Amber Lightning 2, Despacito 3

Day’s Best: Supreme Dance.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

