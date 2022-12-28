Eminent scholar, Padma Shri awardee Sribhashyam Vijayasarathi passes away

Born on March 10, 1936 at Chegurthi village in Karimnagar district, Vijayasarathi started composing poetry at the age of 7. Narasimhacharya and Gopamamba are his parents.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:04 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Karimnagar: Eminent scholar and Padma Shri awardee Sribhashyam Vijayasarathi passed away due to age-related health problems at his residence in Karimnagar town on Wednesday morning. He was 86.

Though he pursued his primary education in Urdu medium, he excelled as a Sanskrit scholar. Moreover, he strove hard for the promotion of Sanskrit. In 2020, he was honored with Padmasri award for his work in the field of literature and education.

It was his mother who taught him “Nyaya Bodhini” “Tharka Sangrahamu”, and “Meemamsa”. It was during this period that he composed “Sharadaa Padakinkine”’. His astounding scholarship came to fore with khandakavyas like “Vishaadalahari” and “Shabaree Paridevanam” which he composed at the age of 16.

Vijayasarathi introduced ‘seesam’, a Telugu poetic form and he is the first man who introduced epistolary form in Sanskrit. He came into the limelight for his work Mandakini and using the maximum number of ‘dhatus’ in his poetry.

He composed “Sarada Padakinkini” at the age of 11, “Sabari Paridevanam” at 16 years, “Manorama” a novel at 17 years and “Praveena Bharatham’ at the age of 18 years. He made a mark as a poet at the age of 22 years. He has written over 100 books in Sanskrit and Telugu.

He was the founder of Yagna Varaha Swamy temple in Bommakal on the outskirts of Karimnagar town. Various sections of society have expressed their condolences over the demise of Vijaya Sarathi.