Mild tension in Karimnagar as relatives clash over man’s suicide

Police had to use mild force to bring the situation under control. According to the police, a resident of Chandrapuri colony in Karimnagar town, Swamy died by hanging himself.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 09:07 PM

Karimnagar : Mild tension prevailed at the district headquarters hospital when the family members of a man, who died by suicide, clashed with their own relatives over the reasons for his suicide on Monday.

Before taking the extreme step, Swamy recorded a video explaining the reasons for his death, reportedly blaming some of his relatives and sent it to his other family members.

Trouble began when his body was taken to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem. Both the sides gathered in big numbers and clashed with each other, even hurling stones at each other as one side cited the video and blamed the other side for the suicide. Police rushed to the spot and initially tried to pacify both sides.

With the clash continuing, police used mild force to restore normalcy.