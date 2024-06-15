Empowering students to thrive

Started in 2022, Ashayam operates in schools across Telangana including Karimnagar Model School, Kokapet Government School, Raidurgam Government School, and Mana Schools, with each class typically having around 40 students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 10:51 PM

Hyderabad: In a remarkable effort to provide soft skills training to children in government schools, Hyderabad-based students Ishaan and Neha founded ‘Ashayam’, a nonprofit initiative, to equip young learners with essential life skills that extend beyond the traditional curriculum.

The idea for the initiative arose during the lockdown when schools were shut down and learning shifted online. Ishaan explains, “Due to Covid-19, we had to stay at home and learn remotely for two to three years.

It was challenging to be confined within four walls, and we realised that we were gradually losing essential skills like communication and teamwork as we couldn’t interact with anyone in person.”

Motivated by the curiosity about the challenges faced by students in government schools, Ishaan and Neha, both in their 11th grade now, visited several government schools to understand the impact of the pandemic on students’ skills.

“We realised that these skills are fundamental for every student, regardless of the school’s resources,” said Ishaan.

Ashayam caters to classes VI to X students, focusing on seven essential skills — communication, teamwork, problem-solving, reflection, creativity, time management, and leadership. The training sessions for each programme feature interactive activities.

“We start with fun activities like ice-breaker sessions, and Chinese whisper, followed by discussions on effective communication techniques such as body language and eye contact, and end with another activity to reinforce the lesson,” Ishaan says.

The initiative has also extended its reach to West Bengal, where a couple of volunteers are implementing the programme in their local communities.

Ashayam is actively seeking volunteers to expand its reach. “We just want to spread awareness so that more people engage in service.

Government school kids aren’t as fortunate as us, and we want to help them develop the skills they need for their future,” says Ishaan.

The initiative currently operates every Saturday, with Ishaan and Neha covering each school per week. For further information about Ashayam and how to get involved, visit ashayam.org.