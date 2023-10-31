End-to-end inspection of Annaram and Sundilla barrage structures soon

By D.Chandrabhaskar Rao Published Date - 07:54 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: A physical inspection of all the structures of both the Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) will be taken up shortly. Irrigation officials have decided to go for an end-to-end examination of all the structures of the two barrages as part of dam safety checks. The exercise was prompted by the sinking of a pair of piers observed in the all important Medigadda (Lakshmi) Barrage.

While the L&T, the implementation agency of the Medigadda project started mobilizing men and machinery to the project site for taking up the rehabilitation programme, expert teams of the State Dam Safety Authority were tasked with inspection of the barrage structures inside and outside, according to officials. The teams would take notice of any unusual features such as cracks , bulges and hallows which could be indicative of the deterioration of the structures. They will also inspect the tunnel network of the multi- stage project.

All the three barrages constructed by the State government on Godavari have experienced unprecedented floods during the last two years. In the event of spotting any deterioration in the structures of the project, rehabilitation work would be taken up immediately by the implementation agencies as they continue to be under their upkeep. The present storage in both Annaram and Sundilla barrages would be maintained at the desired levels to facilitate physical inspection of the piers of the structures.

The construction of the coffer dam covering the impacted stretches of the Medigadda barrage would be commenced soon. The rehabilitation works would not come in the way of water drawl from the river, they added. All out efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted pumping of water to the reservoirs upstream.