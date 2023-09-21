Endowments office inaugurated in Warangal

Warangal: The Endowments Minister, Indrakaran Reddy, presided over the grand inauguration ceremony of the ‘Integrated Endowments Office’ named ‘Dharmika Bhavan’, located near the historic Old Central Jail in Warangal.

The event, held on Thursday, witnessed the esteemed presence of Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathy Rathod, West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, and Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar.

The newly unveiled office, spanning an impressive 1040 square yards and boasting four stories, was constructed at a substantial cost of Rs 4.60 crore The establishment of this state-of-the-art office is expected to facilitate enhanced services by the endowments departments.

Before the inauguration ceremony, Minister Indrakaran Reddy paid visits to the renowned Thousand Pillar Temple and Bhadrakali Temple, paying his respects. During these visits, he and other dignitaries in attendance participated in special pujas, signifying the significance of these sacred sites.

MLA N Narender, MLCs B Prakash and B Saraiah, as well as Hanamkonda District Collector Sikta Patnaik and Endowments officials, among others, attended the ceremony.