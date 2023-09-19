Modern Laundromat set to transform lives of Rajaka community in Warangal

With a staggering daily capacity to wash 10,000 clothes, double that of any similar facility in the country, the Laundromat promises to bring a new era of efficiency in the local community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Modern Laundromat set to transform lives of Rajaka community in Warangal. Photo: Ch Shyam Sunder.

Hanamkonda: In a remarkable stride towards benefiting the Rajaka community people, the Laundromat (mechanised clothes washing facility) at Pothana Nagar is nearing completion, and it is set to revolutionise the laundry industry in the tri-city. With a staggering daily capacity to wash 10,000 clothes, double that of any similar facility in the country, the Laundromat promises to bring a new era of efficiency and convenience to the local Rajaka community, which is traditionally engaged in the laundry industry.

Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, the Laundromat boasts an array of nine large washing machines, dryers, ironing steam machines, and ironing tables, all geared to provide quality and service. The facility is now in its final stages. One of the highlights of this initiative is its potential to provide employment to 100 individuals, overseen and managed by the BC Welfare Department.

This facility will not only grant the people of the Rajaka community access to modern amenities but also offer them an opportunity to enhance their livelihoods, marking a significant step towards socio-economic progress.

District Collector Sikta Patnaik and Greater Warangal Commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik inspected the progress of the Laundromat and issued instructions for its swift completion. A bore well was sunk to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.

The GWMC is planning to construct two Laundromats under the GWMC limits at a cost of Rs 3 crore each and is gearing up for the opening of the Laundromat at Pothana Nagar, with another facility being established at Ursu tank. Officials have assured that the final touches will be added within the next two to three days, paving the way for the much-awaited inauguration. The Laundromat at Ursu tank will be completed within the next two months.