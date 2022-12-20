Energy conservation lessons should be made mandatory in schools: Jagadish Reddy

Jagadish Reddy said he would soon write to the School Education department to make energy conservation lessons mandatory in the school syllabus

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:53 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: Stressing the need to educate people on the importance of energy conservation, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said he would soon write to the School Education department to make energy conservation lessons mandatory in the school syllabus in the State.

Speaking at the Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards Function- 2022, organised by Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) here on Tuesday, Jagadish Reddy said energy conservation was the most cost-effective solution to energy shortages, hence there was a need to motivate people to take measures to save energy.

He said the State government was taking a lot of measures to conserve energy but without the involvement of people it was not possible to make it successful.

The Minister said the State government was giving more importance to renewable energy, especially solar power as it was a more environmentally friendly alternative to increase energy production.

Energy department Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma said the State was using 26 percent renewable energy, which would be soon increased to 40 percent in the near future.

“This will help in reducing the dependence on fossil fuels for power generation to a great extent,”he said.

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) Chairman Y Satish Reddy said that his organisation was undertaking several initiatives to promote energy conservation in collaboration with the State government.

“We are installing low power LED lights and fans in government schools, primary health centers, fire department, post offices, government hospitals and gram panchayats across the State as part of energy conservation initiatives,”he said.

TS Genco and Transco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao, TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy and others also spoke.