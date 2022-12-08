Engineering students protest at OU demanding cancellation of detention system

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:52 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Several students of private engineering colleges affiliated to the Osmania University on Thursday staged a protest demanding the university to cancel the detention system and change the existing credit system.

The students claimed that thousands of students detained under the current credit system were not allowed to pursue further course work. They lamented that injustice was being meted out to them due to the detention system.

As per the credit system, engineering students must secure at least 50 per cent out of the total credits allotted, failing which they will be detained as per the university rules.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a senior official said students were notified about the pre-Covid-19 pandemic rules and regulations. It was not just for engineering courses, all courses mandate securing 50 per cent out of the total credits to be eligible for promotion else students would be detained.

“The Covid-19 pandemic period was the time where students could easily have passed the examinations as there were 50 per cent of choices among the questions in the exams. Even then several of them could not pass the examinations,” the official added.