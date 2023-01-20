Enjoy bliss of morning ragas at this jaltarang concert in Hyderabad

A boat ride to the venue, from Neera café, adjacent to Eat Street on Necklace Road, will take you on a peaceful journey across the lake, surrounded by the serene beauty of nature.

Hyderabad: A Jaltarang performance by Milind Tulankar, accompanied on the tabla by Ganesh Tanwade, is being organised as part of the Indian classical music series ‘Nirvanaa’ on Sunday, January 22, at 6.30 am at the Buddha Statue, Hussain Sagar Lake.

The event, organised by Tatvaa Arts, in association with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Zonal Office (South), Bengaluru, Ministry of External Affairs, powered by NMDC Limited, offers music lovers in Hyderabad the chance to experience the beauty of Indian classical music in a serene and peaceful environment.

Tatvaa Arts looks forward to welcoming music connoisseurs to the concert and sharing this unique musical and natural experience with them. The ‘Nirvana’ Indian classical music series is the perfect way to start your day, with the morning ragas of India setting the tone for the day ahead.

Additionally, morning ragas are believed to evoke a sense of calm and serenity, making them the perfect music for the early morning hours. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience the beauty of Indian classical music in a truly special and unique setting.

Tickets for the concert are available on bookmyshow.com , while the boat charges are Rs 100 per head.