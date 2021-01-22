Ensure Palla’s win in MLC polls: Satyavathi Rathod

Minister urges party cadres to reach out to graduate voters and explain to them various development works implemented by govt

Mahabubabad: Stating that the TRS government was implementing matchless schemes for farmers and other sections of society than any other State, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod on Friday urged party activists to reach out to graduate voters and explain to them the various schemes and developmental works implemented by the government. She also appealed to them to strive hard to ensure incumbent MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy’s re-election with a thumping margin in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC constituency.

Addressing election preparatory meetings at Kesamudram and Gudur mandal centres in the district, the Minister said: “The election is likely to be held towards the end of February or in the first week of March. With the active support of the party leaders, we could enroll 13,000 voters In Mahabubabad Assembly constituency. However, I urge the party rank and file to see that all the enrolled voters exercise their franchise on the day of polling to ensure Rajeshwar Reddy’s victory.”

Rajeshwar Reddy, in his address, alleged that the opposition parties were trying to mislead the people by making false propaganda on filling job vacancies. “The TRS government has filled job vacancies in several departments including Transco, Police, Panchayat Raj, and Gurkul institutions. But leaders from opposition parties are trying to mislead the youth saying that the TRS government was not providing employment. This is not right on the part of these parties. Moreover, the government is also ensuring jobs to youths in the private sector by encouraging the entrepreneurs to set up industries in Pharma and IT sectors. Since 2014, the government has given permission to a total of 13,800 companies by introducing the single window system and created 14.5 lakh jobs in the State,” he said and added that the government would soon issue the job notifications to fill the vacant posts in the government departments.

Mahabubabad MLA Banoth Shankar Naik said that the TRS government had developed the Kesamudram agriculture market yard by allocating Rs seven crore. He also promised to get a model market for the town. “We are also developing the Mahabubabad town, which is the headquarters for the district, by spending Rs 250 crore,” he added. Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, ZP Chairperson Angothu Bindu and others spoke at the meetings.

