Entries invited for Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize

Hyderabad: Entries have been invited from Indian citizens aged between 20 and 40 years for the 13th Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize.

The prize has been instituted by Srinivas Rayaprol Literary Trust to recognise excellence in English poetry and is being administered jointly by the Department of English, University of Hyderabad, according to a press release.

The winner will be presented a cash award of Rs 15,000 and a citation during a literary event, the schedule for which will be announced in due course of time. The entries must include three different, unpublished poems written by the applicant.

The entries must reach by email only to [email protected], latest by September 4.