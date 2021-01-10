Environmentalists, bird lovers visit Miyawaki forest in Karimnagar

The police announced that they would allow the general public to visit CTC twice a week on Saturday and Sunday.

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Karimnagar: Members of peace and welfare committees, environmentalists and bird lovers visited Miyawaki forest developed in the City Police Training Centre on Sunday.

Besides Miyawaki phase-I and II, fish tank, Nakshatra Rasivanam and walking track were developed in CTC. The police announced that they would allow the general public to visit CTC twice a week on Saturday and Sunday.

Environmentalists, bird lovers and others visited the centre and went through the photo exhibition arranged at the training center. CTC officials explained how waste-land was converted into fertile land and steps taken to grow trees planted as part of the Haritha Haram programme.

