EPFO higher pension: Here’s how you can apply for it

The last date to apply for the higher pension is May 3 and the Employee Provident Fund Organisation has activated a link on its member e-Sewa portal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:54 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) introduced new guidelines that allow employees to apply for higher pensions under Employee Pension Scheme. The last date to apply for the higher pension is May 3 and the EPFO has activated a link on its member e-Sewa portal.

As per the Supreme Court judgment (November 20220), only those employees who have been a member of the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) as on September 1, 2014, are eligible to apply for higher pension and they can contribute up to 8.33 per cent of their actual salaries.

Visit the e-Sewa portal https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Go to the ‘Important Link’ section

Here, you’ll find two options

1. Joint options under erstwhile Para 11(3) and Para 11(4) of EPS, 95

2. Joint options under erstwhile para 11 (3) and para 11 (4) of EPS 1995 for employees who were in service prior to 1st September 2014 and continued to the in service on or after 01.09.2014 but could not exercise joint option under the erstwhile provision to para 11 (3) of EPS 1995 to be exercised on or before 3rd May 2023.

Employees who retired before September 1, 2014, must select Option 1, and employees who had retired after September 1, 2014, or are still in service and who fulfill certain criteria specified by the pension body must select Option 2

Enter details like UAN, Name, DoB, Aadhaar no, Aadhaar linked mobile no, and Captcha

Click on ‘Get OTP’ to get a one-time password to your mobile number

Note: You’ll receive OTP on the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar card

Enter OTP and click on ‘Validate OTP’

In the next step, crosscheck your UAN details, confirm your service details and member details (e-maid id, Aadhaar linked bank account number, and IFSC code), attach necessary documents, and select declaration.

Click on ‘Submit Application’ to get your acknowledgment number