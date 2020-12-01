EPL: Fulham fixes penalty woes to beat Leicester

Ivan Cavaleiro — one of the spot kick culprits from previous matches — stepped up and curled his effort high into the net for a goal that ultimately proved the winner at King Power Stadium

London: The first ballooned over the crossbar. The second was a dreadful attempt at a “Panenka” that flopped into the goalkeeper’s arms. The third flew off target because of an unfortunate slip.

Three embarrassing penalty misses have summed up Fulham’s miserable start to life back in the English Premier League, so hopes weren’t exactly high when the team was awarded another against Leicester on Monday.

This time, no mistake.

Ivan Cavaleiro — one of the spot kick culprits from previous matches — stepped up and curled his effort high into the net for a goal that ultimately proved the winner at King Power Stadium.

A 2-1 victory was only Fulham’s second in 10 games since promotion back to the top-flight and it lifted the team out of the relegation zone.

It also ended Fulham’s penalty nightmare.

Leicester missed the chance to move level on points with first-placed Tottenham and second-placed Liverpool.

After one of the team’s goals, Fulham’s players paid tribute to former player Papa Boupa Diop following his death.

