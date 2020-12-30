Errabelli cautions ryots against Centre’s farm laws

The TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was spending Rs 10,000 crore on subsidies to supply free power to farmers in the State, he said.

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Warangal Rural: Stating that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was adapting anti-farmers’ policies and laws, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday asked the ryots to be vigilant and know good from the bad. In comparison, the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was spending Rs 10,000 crore on subsidies to supply free power to farmers in the State, he said.

The Minister was on a whirlwind tour of Warangal Rural district, inaugurating Rythu Vedilkas at Keshavpuram, Katrapally, Moripirala (R&R Colony) and Rayaparthy villages. He also inaugurated Palle Prakruthi Vanams at Keshavapuram, Katrapally, and Rayaparthy villages besides laying foundation stones for Rythu Vedika and gram panchayat shopping complex and gram panchayat building in Perkedu village in Rayaparthy mandal during his visit.

Speaking at different programmes, Dayakar Rao said: “The State is witnessing unprecedented development under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao. So far, no government or leader has done as much for farmers as Chandrashekhar Rao has. The schemes being implemented for farmers in our State are not implemented anywhere in the country.”

“Increased irrigation facilities through the construction of new projects, providing free electricity and Rythu Bandhu investment support for farmers are some of the initiatives of the TRS government. The government also waived farm loans and was fully procuring agriculture crops,” he said, adding that the State government was implementing 18 different schemes.

“On the other hand, the Central government is trying to hand over the lands to corporate companies. It is also trying to fix metres to agriculture motors and collect electricity charges,” he added.

District Collector M Haritha and officials from different departments, local public representatives and farmers in good numbers attended the programmes.

Also Read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .