Errabelli slams BJP for misleading people on Telangana’s welfare schemes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao slammed the BJP State unit for misleading the people over the union government’s recognition to Telangana’s welfare and development programmes.

The union government had complimented Mission Bhagiratha and presented an award in New Delhi. Yet, local BJP leaders here were misleading the people by uttering blatant lies, he said at a press conference here on Monday.

The Minister said the union government had stated in the Parliament that Telangana was fluoride-free. Senior officials were directed by the union government to study various welfare and development programmes being implemented in Telangana, he said, adding that oblivious to these facts, local BJP leaders were indulging in mudslinging politics.

“Despite Niti Aayog recommendations, not a single paisa was sanctioned to Mission Bhagiratha by the BJP government. However, local BJP leaders here do not raise this issue” Dayakar Rao said, pointing out that the State government was repeatedly appealing to the union government to synchronise NREGA works with the agriculture sector as it would benefit the farming community in cutting down labour costs. However, the BJP government was not considering these appeals, he said.

On the contrary, Telangana was making good use of NREGA funds in taking up several developmental works in rural areas. In tune with the Central funds, Telangana government was releasing equivalent funds to rural bodies every month, he said. “I appeal to the people not to fall prey to the false propaganda of BJP,” Dayakar Rao urged.