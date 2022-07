| Essential Shines In Morning Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:15 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: Essential moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

SAND:

1000m: Sopranos (Apprentice) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Theo’s Choice (Trainer) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. NRI Angel (Apprentice) & City Of Hustle (Koushik) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy.

Essential (K Mukesh) & Barbet (SS Tanwar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well. Linewiler (P Vikram) & Ashwa Raudee (K Mukesh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair handy.