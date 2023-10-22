Ex-Indian cricketer VVS Laxman visits Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati

The Tirumala Temple observes the annual Brahmotsavam festival, spanning nine days during Navratri.

22 October 23

Tirupati: Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati on the occasion of Brahmotsavam on Saturday.

Devotees and cricket fans gathered in the temple premises to click selfies with the iconic test cricketer, who was nicknamed ‘Very Very Special’ during his playing days.

Laxman recently travelled along with India’s cricket squad for the Asian Games as the head coach.

Though playing an under-strength side, the ‘Men in Blue’ beat Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed match to clinch gold.

Laxman represented India in 134 Tests, aggregating 8,781 runs in 225 innings at an average of 45.97. He has 17 centuries and 56 half-centuries against his name, with a best score of 281 in an unforgettable Test match against Australia at the iconic Eden Gardens.

He also featured in 86 ODIs for the Men in Blue, scoring 2,338 runs at an average of 30.76.

He scored six centuries and 10 half-centuries in the 50-over format, with the best score of 131.

Laxman’s many match-winning innings and his partnerships with lower-order batters earned him the nickname ‘Very Very Special’ Laxman.