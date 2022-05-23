Ex-MP Renuka Chowdary is like a migratory bird, says Puvvada

Minister P Ajay Kumar having lunch with Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiaries in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has come down heavily on Congress former MP Renuka Chowdary and described her as a Siberian migratory bird. He said the loudmouthed Congress leader rarely visits Khammam, makes false allegations against TRS government and then disappears. The TRS cadres would not tolerate false accusations for selfish political needs and would teach her a lesson, he warned.

Ajay Kumar distributed as many as 181 Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs 1.81 crore to beneficiaries here on Monday and had lunch with them. Addressing a gathering on the occasion he informed that so far a total 7024 Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs 66.02 crore were distributed in Khammam Assembly constituency.

The minister accused Renuka Chowdary of failing to develop Khammam when she was a union Minister and never cared about the poorer sections. But now displaying false concern towards the poor. People in Khammam knew very well about her falsehood and would not trust her.

He reminded that the Congress leader has forced her own party leader Bhukya Ramji Naik to end life as she cheated him by collecting a huge amount of cash in the pretext of offering him the party ticket to contest in elections. A case under IPC Section 420 and 506 and SC/ST Atrocity Act was booked against her following a complaint by the deceased leader’s wife.

With such criminal background Renuka Chowdary has no moral right to criticise TRS government and its leaders, Ajay Kumar said. He ridiculed the Congress leader’s reported comments that she would put brakes on the minister’s career.

“The families that benefitted from Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak scheme would be enough to teach a fitting lesson to the Congress leader. She should open her eyes and see the development achieved in Khammam in the TRS rule”, the minister noted.

The TRS government has been implementing many innovative schemes for the welfare of poorer sections. Every household was being supplied safe drinking water, parks were developed, senior citizens and widows were being given pensions and the public was provided with corporate level health facilities, he explained.

