In a first, Hyderabad to host ‘The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience’

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 25 February 2024, 06:30 PM

Visitors can witness Van Gogh in Full Brilliance: 20k Lumens Projectors Illuminate India's Immersive Showcase from 10 am to 10 pm.

Hyderabad: Get ready to dive headfirst into a whirlwind of colours, shapes, and emotions as Hyderabad hosts ‘The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience,’ for the first time in India, showcasing the legendary artist Vincent van Gogh’s mesmerizing masterpieces.

The immersive experience, which is not just an exhibition, but a full-blown adventure through the mind of one of history's most iconic artists will begin from March 22 and go on till April 10, 2024. Visitors can witness Van Gogh in Full Brilliance: 20k Lumens Projectors Illuminate India's Immersive Showcase from 10 am to 10 pm.

One can see Van Gogh’s vibrant strokes and swirling colours in all their glory, as they immerse themselves in his tumultuous life and extraordinary body of work. From the sunflowers that sing with joy to the starry nights that twinkle with mystery, every painting tells a story, and now, the people of Hyderabad can be a part of it.

But wait, there’s more! This isn’t your average art gallery stroll, it’s an interactive extravaganza that will awaken your senses. It’s like stepping into one of Van Gogh’s paintings and becoming a part of the masterpiece itself.

While the 19th-century artist may not have been appreciated in his lifetime, his work has the capability of sparking joy in the minds of all viewers. The tickets for The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience can be booked on Paytm Insider.