Hyderabad: Ocular research centre inaugurated at LVPEI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 04:00 PM

Hyderabad: A state-of-the-art Ocular Pharmacology Research Centre that will focus on ocular pharmacological research and delve into the intricacies of ocular diseases, understand drug interactions with pathogens (disease-causing microorganisms), and pioneer personalized eye care treatments, was inaugurated at LV Prasad Eye Institute on Friday.

Named after noted surgeon from Guntur late Dr Chigurupati Nageswara Rao, former Chairman of Granules India Ltd, the company supporting the initiative, the Ocular Pharmacology Research Centre will also foster collaboration and contribute to educating and training the next generation of scientists and healthcare providers.

Dr Sanhita Roy, Head, Ocular Pharmacology Research, highlighted the centre’s ability to accelerate progress in Ocular Pharmacological Research. She highlighted the centre’s goals, which range from comprehending the therapeutic effects of medicines to refining drug dosages and creating new drugs for medical treatments.

Uma Devi Chigurupati, ED, Granules India Ltd, expressed her commitment to societal transformation: “By supporting LVPEI in establishing this pharmacological research centre, we are contributing to society’s transformation through its ground-breaking research in drug discovery.”

Dr Prashant Garg, the Executive Chair of LVPEI said “the ‘Dr Chigurupati Nageswara Rao Ocular Pharmacology Research Centre’ is strategically aligned with LVPEI’s goal of purposeful research. The research centre is uniquely positioned to lead the way in eye care drug delivery, from laboratory research to practical application in the community and at the bedside. This is a significant step toward a brighter future in ocular pharmacological research. The ground-breaking discoveries made at the centre will shape how we approach eye care.”

LVPEI, in collaboration with Granules India Ltd, is set to lead the charge in transforming the landscape of eye care treatments.