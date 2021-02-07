Excise dept cracks whip on peddlers; over 24 kg marijuana seized in Hyderabad

A vigil was maintained at Ibraheembagh near Taramati Baradari, Golconda during which the police detained Raju Singh and Pooja and recovered 21.1 kg of marijuana.

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department on Saturday arrested four persons, including a woman, on charges of selling marijuana in separate incidents.

The arrested persons were identified as Pooja Bhai, 32, of Mirzaguda of Shankarpally mandal in Vikarabad, Raju Singh, 35, of Golconda, A Tarun Kumar, 36, of Yousufguda and Rajesh Singh, 43, of Lower Dhoolpet. As many as 24.1 kg of marijuana, two mobile phones and a bike were seized from them.

A vigil was maintained at Ibraheembagh near Taramati Baradari, Golconda during which the police detained Raju Singh and Pooja and recovered 21.1 kg of marijuana. Pooja’s husband Naresh Singh was caught with more than 20 kg of marijuana four months ago and he is still in jail. Pooja then began selling marijuana with the help of Raju Singh, a cousin of her husband. The duo was selling 30 grams of the contraband for Rs.1,000 to customers near Bandlaguda. She went to Karnataka and brought the contraband for Rs.4,000 per kg.

In a separate incident, the excise officials raided the house of Tarun Kumar and seized 1.1 kg of marijuana. Officials said Tarun Kumar, who was addicted to marijuana, went to Araku and brought the material for Rs.4,500 per kg and selling the same 30 grams packet for Rs.1,000 to customers at Yousufguda, Jawaharnagar and Borabanda.

In yet another incident, officials conducted searches at the house of Rajesh Singh, the owner of Shivanand Hotel Building on Mangalhat main road and recovered 1.88 kg of dry marijuana. Two persons – Laddu Singh and Vinod Singh, who are absconding, allegedly supplied the contraband to Rajesh Singh.

