Excise officials arrest Nandipet VDC members

Village Development Committee members arrested for destroying palm trees, toddy pots and imposing boycott on Goud community people

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Nizamabad: Excise and Prohibition officials on Sunday arrested Nandipet Village Development Committee (VDC) members for destroying palm trees, toddy pots and imposing boycott on Goud community people.

Nandipet VDC members boycotted Goud community toddy-tappers for not giving in to the VDC members’ demands that included priority in sale of toddy to the locals, lower rates and more importantly, annual payment of a lumpsum amount to the VDC for taking up toddy-tapping.

The Goud community, however, refused to comply with these demands and faced the ire of the members, who destroyed the palm trees and toddy pots in the village. The Goud community lodged a complaint with Nandipet excise and prohibition police station.

Following the complaint, Deputy Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise, conducted an enquiry at the spot and came to know about the VDC members’ action against the Goud community, registered a case against them and arrested five members.

