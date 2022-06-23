Excise police arrest two, seize MDMA, hash oil in Khammam

Published Date - 09:18 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Khammam: Excise officials have found 10 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), 60 grams of Hash or Hashish oil (oil made of ganja) and 1600 grams of dry ganja in a car during the vehicle check up at the Sri Sri circle here on Thursday. They arrested the ganja peddlers Tumma Bhanuteja Reddy and Rohit Reddy of Khammam. It is said that they were illegally transporting the banned substance to Hyderabad in a car, said District Excise Superintendent G Nagendra Reddy in a press note here.

The Excise official said that the main accused Bhanuteja Reddy had been purchasing the MDMA drug from Benguluru and Hash oil and ganja from Araku area of Andhra Pradesh State, and sending the same to the customers from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry through courier or parcel services. Police and Excise officials had booked cases against him in Bengaluru and Shamshabad.

Rohit Reddy is working as the assistant to the main accused. While one gram of MDMA is purchased at Rs 2,000, it is being sold for Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000, and the Hash oil is purchased at Rs 50,000 per kg and sold at Rs one lakh. Meanwhile, the dry ganja is sold at Rs 1,000 per gram, according to the Excise officials. The accused have been produced before a court. Khammam- 1 Excise CIs K Raju, V Ravi, and other staff who successfully nabbed the peddlers hav been appreciated by the Superintendent. STF SIs Krishnakanth, Rabbani and other staff too participated in the operation.