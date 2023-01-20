Excision of certain parts of SCB’s merger with GHMC must be handled judiciously: SCB residents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:22 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: Following the excision of civilian parts of Khasyol Cantonment Board and subsequent merger with Dharmshala Municipality, the orders for which were released by Ministry of Defence on Thursday, the members from Federation of Northeastern Colonies of Secunderabad said the proposed excision of certain parts from Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) and later merger with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) must be handled judiciously.

The Federation members on social media platform Twitter said the road network that falls under SCB must be under the jurisdiction of the State government. “We want our State government to deal with this issue very judiciously, since the matter is a lifeline of entire North East parts of Secunderabad. The road networks in SCB must be under the State,” the Federation said.