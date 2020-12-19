Exclusive Blue fancied for Hyderabad feature

No false rails and the races will be held on monsoon race track

Hyderabad: The Laxman Singh-trained Exclusive Blue (Suraj Narredu up), winner in his last start, appeals most among ten runners in the fray for the Rainbows For Life Plate 1400 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

No false rails and the races will be held on monsoon race track.

SELECTIONS

1. Total Darc 1, City Of Bliss 2, Proud 3

2. Eagle Bluff 1, Stud Poker 2, Chuckit 3

3. City Of Blessing 1, Indie 2, Painted Apache 3

4. Exclusive Blue 1, Victory Parade 2, Moondancer 3

5. City Of Passion 1, Maxwell 2, Blue Valentine 3

6. City Of Wisdom 1, Call Of The Blue 2, Ruletheworld 3

7. Balius 1, Shiloh 2, The Special One 3

8. Brilliant View 1, Xfinity 2, Blink Of An Eye 3

Day’ Best: Exclusive Blue.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

